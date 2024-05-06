Angi expands partnership with trades job platform BlueRecruit and launches new scholarship program to raise awareness of the benefits of the trades and help close the labor gap

DENVER, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Angi , a leading and comprehensive solution for improving and maintaining homes, today launched several new initiatives in advance of May 7th’s National Signing Day–a day to acknowledge and celebrate students who pursue an undergraduate or graduate trade school training program. Launched today, the Angi Trade Up Scholarship Program will provide scholarships for students in construction-related programs at trade schools nationwide. Angi also announced an expanded partnership with trades jobs platform BlueRecruit, kicking off on May 7th with a first-of-its-kind digital career fair. The first annual Angi Trade Up Digital Career Fair will connect job seekers on the BlueRecruit platform with the nearly 200,000 home service pros in the Angi network.

Nearly a quarter of tradespeople are approaching retirement age according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics–a growing concern as fewer young people enter the skilled trade industries. Angi’s new efforts are designed to recognize and promote skilled trades careers and help foster connections between job candidates and home service professionals looking to grow their business.

“Every home in America needs a team of skilled tradespeople to care for it. Unfortunately, there are not enough people entering the trades despite the fact that the careers have extremely high job satisfaction and are well paid. Angi is committed to changing the conversation around careers in the trades,” said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi.

The new Angi Trade Up Scholarship Program will award $2,500 scholarships to four students who have been accepted to, or are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate construction-related trade program at any trade school, college or university. Scholarship winners will be chosen by Angi’s Pro Council–a council of home service professionals made up of pros in the Angi network who represent businesses with hundreds of collective years of experience servicing Americans’ homes.

Also announced today, Angi is expanding its partnership with BlueRecruit, a direct-hire marketplace for skilled trade workers and the companies seeking their talent. Beginning on May 7th, BlueRecruit will open its platform to Angi’s network of pros at no cost to create a first-of-its-kind digital career fair: BlueRecruit’s network of roughly 55,000 job seekers will have the opportunity to connect 1:1 with Angi’s network of pros who are prepared to match and hire during the Angi Trade Up Digital Career Fair.

Continued Ms. Hicks, “We want to highlight the compelling opportunities in the trades and make sure that students who want to pursue this profession have the support and tools to do so. But we’re excited to take things one step further. Our expanded partnership with the BlueRecruit platform will connect interested students and job candidates directly with pros to learn more about their career paths as well as specific job opportunities. We’re excited to do our part to accelerate hiring in these critical industries.”

“As North America’s leading skilled trades training and employment placement company, we’re honored to work alongside incredible organizations like Angi that strive every day to bring awareness to the importance of the skilled trades and the men and women building tomorrow,” said Rich Camacho, CEO of BlueRecruit. “With our digital career fair on May 7th, we’ll be able to help support connections between the incredible new wave of top talent available on BlueRecruit with the nation’s top quality home service companies that use Angi everyday to provide homeowners with exceptional service and craftsmanship.”

Both job seekers and current trade workers looking to hire can find a variety of new online resources as part of Angi’s Trade Up PSA campaign aimed at de-stigmatizing and bringing awareness to benefits of a career in the trades:

Angi Trade Up Webinar : On May 7th, Angi, BlueRecruit, and program leaders from leading vocational and college programs will hold an educational webinar for Angi’s network of pros to support their hiring efforts when engaging with the BlueRecruit network

: An industry deep dive podcast hosted by co-founder Angie Hicks, tackling everything you need to know about the trade industry with pros in the Angi network Trade Up Tuesdays: A weekly series on Instagram and TikTok spotlighting pros in the Angi network, their unique experiences, and the benefits of being a skilled trade professional

Learn more about how Angi is supporting the trades here . More information about the scholarships can be found here .

