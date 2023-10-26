RemoteBridge Receives Excellence in HR Tech Innovation Award from Human Resource Executive®

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform for onboarding and compliance training, today shared that it recently received the inaugural Excellence in HR Tech Innovation Award from Human Resource Executive® magazine. RemoteBridge accepted the award on-site at the recent HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, where it was also honored as a Top HR Product of the Year for its Onboarding solution. This is the latest recognition for RemoteBridge as it introduces additional offerings in response to increased demand.

Company co-founder and CEO Alex Sheshunoff commented, “It’s a cliche, but RemoteBridge provides the sugar that helps a lot of mandatory HR medicine go down. When people are engaged, doing scavenger hunts and collaboratively solving problems versus just checking boxes, they learn more.”

RemoteBridge takes a radically different approach that focuses on connection and culture, even at scale. Though used by organizations with as few as ten people, RemoteBridge also supports 19 of the Fortune 100 with more.

Delivered via web browser, the immersive 3D platform requires no goggles or downloads – just a link. RemoteBridge also includes bank-level security that is IT-friendly, having recently received its SOC 2 Type 1 certification.

“We can take a hundred-page policies and procedures document and turn it into a fun experience. The result is increased engagement and retention,” Sheshunoff said.

He continued, “We’re thrilled what RemoteBridge has accomplished in a relatively short amount of time. From entering the market during a period of sustained uncertainty to supporting some of the most recognized companies in the world to winning the HR tech industry’s top honors, we continue to change the game for remote, hybrid and dispersed teams.”

