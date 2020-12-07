Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / This Week: Socrates.ai and The E.W. Scripps Company Explore Improving the Employee Experience at HR Tech Roundtable

This Week: Socrates.ai and The E.W. Scripps Company Explore Improving the Employee Experience at HR Tech Roundtable

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO:                 
Socrates.ai, providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:
Will present “Return on Experience | Scaling HR While Providing an Ideal Employee First Experience” during this week’s HR Tech Roundtable.

WHEN:
Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET.

WHERE:
To register, visit https://virtual.hrtechroundtable.com/december-10.

DETAILS:
Scaling HR requires a solid foundation based on organized information and verified answers. During this case study presentation, Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer for Socrates.ai, will join Kevin McDonald, vice president, BPO Governance & HR Operations at The E.W. Scripps Company, to explore how Scripps used Content Transformation to achieve this while providing an Employee First experience.

Swisher and McDonald will consider the benefits of meeting employees where they are, offering a simple, easy-to-use solution via SMS, helping improve HR interactions for employees, and delivering the information needed without introducing a new platform. Attendees will learn about evolving with technology to move HR towards a more consumer-like employee experience.

To register, visit https://virtual.hrtechroundtable.com/december-10.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai.

CONTACT: Media Contact: 
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
[email protected] 
732-706-0123

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.