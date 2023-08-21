Sip, celebrate, and break the mold on Women’s Equality Day with Wine and Champagne Gifts’ 10% discount. Cheers to breaking barriers and enacting change one toast at a time!

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Throughout history, women have been the cornerstone of progress and change, breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings. To honor this relentless pursuit of equality and empowerment, the Wine And Champagne Gifts Store has embarked on a compelling initiative this Women’s Equality Day, which falls on August 26th.

The initiative aims to provide a means for everyone to toast to gender equality in style. Recognised as a cherished spot for wine and food connoisseurs, the store is pleased to announce an exciting 10% discount on orders above $100, embracing feminist values with each moment of sharing.

Whether at home, in the office, or at a gathering, the aim is to turn each sip and munch into a moment of celebration. It is a chance to circle up, reflect, and have meaningful conversations about progress beyond patriarchy and how we can improve our recognition, appreciation, and fair recompense for the women in our lives.

“We emphasize celebrating milestones, symbolizing positive change and unity. Women’s Equality Day serves as a reminder of progress towards an equitable society and reminds us that each day is an opportunity to narrow the gender gap at home, in the workplace, and beyond. Our wine gifts for women encompass celebrating their achievements, empowerment, and the ongoing journey towards a more inclusive future,” said the product manager of Wine and Champagne Gifts.

The 10% discount offers customers a chance to participate in the celebration while indulging in the finest selections of wine and champagne. Whether it is a gift for an inspiring woman in their lives or a celebratory indulgence amid the feminist flag-waving festivities, customers will find the ideal present that combines elegance and sentiment.

To avail of the offer, one can simply use the coupon code WOMEN10 at checkout.

