Thoge Thor Doge of Thunder Next Big Project with Cross Chain Gamifi Adaption

NYC, USA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thoge Thor Doge is proud to launch its project to the world, Thor Doge aims to make it be first dividend token to have a cross chain built roadmap.

The project aims to increase its eco system by expanding its liquidity to be shared with multiple chains. As a decentralized network, Thor Doge focuses on being the first project on the Ethereum, Polkadot, Cardano, and Matic.

THOGE GAMIFI MMO NFTs

THOGE aspires to have a marketplace that will show case different rarities of the God of Thunder! Some rarities will have secret features where you will get a chance to win $THOGE tokens, BNB tokens and upgrade your current NFT!

You will have the power to mint your own THOGE avatar, which you can sell on open sea or trade with other players on THOGE: Ragnarok 3D MMO Open World game on the Blockchain!

THOGE: Ragnarok MMO RPG Game on Steam Engine

THOGE: Ragnarok will be the first open-world cross-chain MMO RPG Game on the Blockchain that will be available on Steam Engine. It will be free to play and you will start out in base form, but you will be able to customize the avatar to advance certain levels by being able to Mint your own THOGE avatar that will have custom abilities inside and outside the game!

THOGE Vision

Thor Doge aims to make it be the first dividend token to have a cross chain built roadmap. Thor Doge aim to increase the network and holders by making the project easily accessible to holders from all networks. The aim to have over 500k in holders on all networks by the EOY and have a community of 1M users that are across all chains! With the aim to be one of the first projects to have an open world MMO NFT game on the blockchain that is cross-chain.

About Thor Doge

Thoge Inu is the Doge of Thunder and is the king of the nine realms! He’s hyper deflationary, community-owned, and driven. From the strike of his hammer, he rewards holders with Thoge coins from every transaction to their wallets. Join it on the space odyssey because the moon is too puny for it!

