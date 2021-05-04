Breaking News
Thomas J. Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O of Kent Global LLC, Frames JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIPS WITH REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS AROUND THE WORLD

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kent Global LLC has formulated joint venture partnerships with real estate developers from around the world. The Kent Global LLC’s network embraces the universe of private equity, family offices and angle investors capable of building 50/50 partnerships for virtually any type of real estate project globally.

Thomas J. Kent Jr., C.E.O. of Kent Global LLC, says his firm serves private clients with projects in North America, South America and Europe. And, Kent Global LLC’s purpose is to unite the financing with qualified, experienced developers and together create exceptional projects.

Kent goes on to say, Kent Global LLC is planning to establish a satellite office in London, England and expects with a stronger European presence his firm attract and service larger developers and projects from Berlin, Paris and Rome. To which, Mr. Kent looks forward to working with and creating win-win solutions for all concerned.

Contact: Thomas J. Kent Jr., CEO
[email protected]
New York, New York
+1-646-379-7881

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from startups to governments. Kent Global LLC has assembled strategic contacts which include money managers and angle investors throughout the world.

www.kentgloballlc.net

