Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., prevailed in a three-way Republican primary on Tuesday night, paving the way to an eighth term representing his deep red Kentucky district.

Massie enjoyed a decisive victory during what’s been a tumultuous period for both the House GOP and himself.

The libertarian Republican was one of three GOP rebels pushing to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from power over his bipartisan work on government spending and foreign aid. Their bid failed earlier this m

