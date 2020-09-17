Thomas Pytel, Jr. Joins CopperPoint as Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer Pytel’s responsibilities include leading the Marketing and Communications functions for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies across the company’s core 10 state western footprint.

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced that Thomas Pytel, Jr. has joined the company as Vice President, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer.

Thomas’s responsibilities include leading the Marketing and Communications functions for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies across the company’s core 10 state western footprint. He will be instrumental in driving compelling marketing and communications programs to support the CopperPoint value proposition to agency/broker partners and insureds. Pytel’s areas of responsibility include brand strategy, advertising, corporate communications, digital marketing, consumer research and creative services. He will also oversee enterprise and regional community giving to support brand awareness through the company’s community giving partnerships.

“Thomas is an experienced marketing executive who brings an extensive insurance background to CopperPoint at an important time in our growth,” said Marc Schmittlein, President and Chief Executive Officer, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “As we continue to execute our vision, we are confident that his skills and expertise will build upon CopperPoint’s marketing and brand strategies throughout our core states. We are excited to welcome him to the company.”

Most recently, Thomas served as Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications for Mutual Insurance Company of Arizona. Prior to MICA, he was Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications for Nautilus Insurance Group (a Berkley Company). His career also includes time as Vice President, Marketing & Communications for CAMICO Mutual Insurance Company, and as the Global Head of Creative Services for Allied World Assurance Company. Thomas has also served on the Board of Directors for the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association (IMCA).

A nationally recognized and award-winning marketing and communications professional and designer, Thomas brings with him more than 18 years of experience, 14 of which have been in the Property and Casualty insurance industry. He has served in various senior marketing roles for standard and non-standard carriers, both domestically and internationally.

Pytel received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com , is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

