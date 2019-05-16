Thompson Creek Is An INC Magazine BEST WORKPLACE For The Second Consecutive Year

Thompson Creek Window Company receives national employer recognition as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019.

Collaboration, fun, challenge… that’s what working at Thompson Creek Window Company is all about. That and opportunity since the company continues to grow and expand as the most respected exterior home renovation company in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company opened two new markets last year and plan more branches in the coming years. This translates to great career growth. And opportunity for those that fit the company’s culture and core values of integrity, openness, accountability and teamwork.

Thompson Creek Window Company has adopted a unique tradition to celebrate its employees contributions. Each year, the company charters a fleet of dozens of boats and employees fish the Chesapeake in search of the biggest catch that day. The six hour fishing excursion is finished off by a dockside affair with food, beverages, entertainment and awards. With the 2019 event, the 16-year tradition lives on.

Lanham, MD, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thompson Creek, a family-owned window and home improvement company serving the Mid-Atlantic region, has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2019. This is the second consecutive year Thompson Creek has been recognized on this list.

The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It’s a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of “fun.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a great workplace by Inc. Magazine for two consecutive years. It is also a tremendous opportunity for us to understand what our employees are really thinking and how we can make this company an even better workplace. Our customers benefit, too, since engaged and contented employees who enjoy coming to work result in better customer service, better products and better installations.”

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

•99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

•49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

•65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

•16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

“With today’s tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever,” says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from.”In addition to a competitive compensation and benefits package, Thompson Creek employees have countless opportunities to have fun together and celebrate our achievements. Entry-level employees can begin and grow their careers here, while experienced new hires can find a place in management or leadership roles within our growing company.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a family-owned manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement manufacturing and contracting company in the United States. Employing a staff of more than 400, Thompson Creek designs, builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system to create homeowners proud to show off their homes.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “A-List” in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that’sgrown from twomillionin 2010 to more than20million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

