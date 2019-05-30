THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY RECOGNIZED AMONG TOP CUSTOMER SERVICE LEADERS IN RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

GuildQuality’s 2019 Guildmaster Award Honors Thompson Creek Window Company based on customer participation and recommendation percentage.

Lanham, MD, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thompson Creek Window Company was honored as a 2019 Guildmaster Award recipient from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2005, GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction software surveying company, has issued the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada.

Operating within the residential construction industry, Thompson Creek was recognized in 2019 by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care. A family-owned window and home improvement company serving the Mid-Atlantic region, Thompson Creek has been recognized on this list nine times since 2009.

In determining which businesses received the 2019 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates, and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Thompson Creek achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.

“We’re honored to be validated by our customers in such a strong way,” Thompson Creek President and CEO Rick Wuest said. “It shows we are fulfilling our mission to be the home improvement experts homeowners trust.” For more on the 2019 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit www.guildquality.com/guildmaster/.

CONTACT: Maura Satchell Thompson Creek Window Company 240-848-1254 [email protected]