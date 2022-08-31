Thor Equities Group and QuadReal Property Group Celebrate American Artist Appreciation Month at 800 Fulton Market

800 Fulton Market Presents Incredible Murals Completed by Chicago-based Artists

Thor Equities’ 800 W. Fulton Market Murals Artwork by Jenny Vyas, Kate Lewis, and CZR PRZ

Thor Equities’ 800 W. Fulton Market Murals Artwork by Corey Jenkins, Anthony Lewellen, and 2 Alas

Chicago, IL, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global real estate leaders and joint venture partners in the development of 800 Fulton Market, Thor Equities Group and QuadReal, are pleased to support, honor, and promote artists across America and beyond year-round, and especially during American Artist Appreciation Month celebrated every August. Located in Chicago’s coveted Fulton Market District, 800 Fulton Market presents six site-specific murals completed by Chicago-based artists who perfectly captured the neighborhood’s vibrancy.

Thor Equities and its partners are committed to being part of the Fulton Market experience and find the best way to bring culture to the neighborhood is to become a gallery itself with permanent and rotating art. Carefully curated by the talented Ava Grey Designs, local street artists were engaged to activate spaces including the lobby, seating areas, conference rooms, lounges, and more, that embody the neighborhood’s character. All Chicago-based artists and their Instagram handles are linked below.

800 W. Fulton also features pieces from prominent American artists including Andy Warhol, 2 Alas, Revise, Lauren Asta, Gustavo Rimada, Juan Travieso, JC Rivera, Adam Fujita, Dokebi, Rome, Phineas Jones, Fedz, Joey D, Zissou, Left Handed Wave, Brian Hoffman, Skewville, Jenna Morello, Ant Ben, Keith Haring, Michael Broom, and Roy Lichtenstein.

“At Thor, with our partners, we have made it our mission to build meaningful connections within the communities we invest in. We hope everyone who visits 800 Fulton takes the time to enjoy the spectacular installations and draw inspiration from a talented group of artists who impeccably captured the allure of one of America’s most celebrated cities,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

The project was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and constructed by Lendlease for Thor Equities and QuadReal in collaboration with Omni Ecosystems, dbHMS, Engage Civil, VDA, Schuler Shook, Ava Grey Designs, CDC and Teligan. 800 Fulton features a striking façade with outdoor, landscaped terraces and an iconic x-brace design and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows. The project has been awarded numerous, notable certifications including LEED Platinum, Well Gold, Wired Score, and Smart Score Platinum, identifying the development as a best-in-class smart building. The certifications have played a role in attracting tenants such as tech-oriented companies like The Aspen Group and John Deere, and Teknion, Prevolv, and Inscape, as well as Chicago’s premier hospitality development group, DineAmic Hospitality.

In line with Thor’s commitment to the arts, Thor recently collaborated with renowned French artist, Soledad Bravi, at 6 rue des Sevres in Paris’ Saint Germain des Pres neighborhood. Thor Equities commissioned Soledad to create a bespoke illustration to serve as the property’s signage as it undergoes restoration to accommodate today’s most luxurious tenants. This marks the first project of its kind, and the first time that Soledad has created artwork of this scale.

Czr Prz – https://www.instagram.com/czrprzart/

– https://www.instagram.com/czrprzart/ Jenny Vyas – https://www.instagram.com/jennyvyas/

– https://www.instagram.com/jennyvyas/ Kate Lynn Lewis – https://www.instagram.com/kate.lynn.lewis/

– https://www.instagram.com/kate.lynn.lewis/ Anthony Lewellen – https://www.instagram.com/antckone/

– https://www.instagram.com/antckone/ Corey Jenkins – https://www.instagram.com/jayinex/

– https://www.instagram.com/jayinex/ Ashley Spell – https://www.instagram.com/a_spell_art/

##

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here. www.quadreal.com

Attachments

Thor Equities’ 800 W. Fulton Market Murals

Thor Equities’ 800 W. Fulton Market Murals

CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group 5514867218 ksmith@Thorequities.com