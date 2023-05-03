Miami, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, announced it has signed a 15-year lease with the Chama De Fogo Brazilian Steakhouse to open at Wynwood Walk in Miami.

The Chama De Fogo Brazilian Steakhouse is a new concept by Oliveira’s Restaurant based in Massachusetts and this will be their first location in Florida. The new eatery will be customized for the Miami market with a unique design and menu and will occupy 7,514 square feet in between the popular pizzeria and beer garden, Bottled Blonde, as well as the immersive miniature golf experience, The Puttery, on the lively NW 2nd Avenue.

“The new Brazilian Steakhouse will fit right in its new and first Florida location at Wynwood Walk. We are thrilled that Oliveira Restaurant has selected our development as the home for their new steakhouse concept,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor’s portfolio in Miami includes 70 NE 39th Street which was recently recapitalized at a $45 million valuation, 250 NE 24thStreet and a development site at 2722 NW 2nd Avenue in Wynwood. In August, Thor broke into Florida’s industrial market with the acquisition of a 13-asset portfolio in Tampa, adding to the firm’s robust industrial portfolio of properties in key markets in California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois. Earlier this summer, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing in the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US $3 billion and a goal of US $9 billion in acquisitions value.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

