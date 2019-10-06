Thousands defy anti-mask law and march in Hong Kong

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through central Hong Kong on Sunday wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers which threaten them with a year in prison for hiding their faces.
