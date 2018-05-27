(Reuters) – Thousands of Florida residents evacuated their homes on Sunday as Subtropical Storm Alberto drove north through the Gulf of Mexico with forecasters saying it could bring “life-threatening inundation” to southern coastal states.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands evacuate as Storm Alberto churns toward Florida - May 27, 2018
- U.S. team in North Korea for talks on summit, Trump says - May 27, 2018
- Italy’s efforts to form government fail as president defends euro - May 27, 2018