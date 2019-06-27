Thousands expected to celebrate Community Day at The Tech Interactive

Breaking News
Annual free day serves as a thank you to the community for its support of the San Jose institution

Body Worlds Decoded at The Tech Interactive in downtown San Jose is the first exhibition in the world to combine a custom augmented reality experience with displays of real human plastinates for a unique exploration of biology. The exhibition will be at The Tech for the next 10 years.

Families build their own creatures in BioDesign Studio at The Tech Interactive. The exhibition at The Tech Interactive allows visitors to play, tinker and create with the building blocks of life and explore their own ability to use biology as technology. The BioTinkering Lab also allows visitors to experiment with bioengineering and creating sustainable building materials visitors grow at the science center.

San Jose, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thousands are expected to celebrate Community Day at The Tech Interactive Sunday, June 30. The science center in the heart of downtown San Jose will offer free admission, additional activities and discounted tickets to its educational IMAX films. 

“The Tech is proud to call San Jose our home, where we have built such a rich legacy of inspiring the next generation of innovators to tackle big problems,” said Tim Ritchie, president and CEO of The Tech Interactive. “You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who grew up in the South Bay without a fond memory of a field trip or time with family in our lovely mango-colored building.” 

The Tech has evolved quite a bit over its more than 20 years in existence. New exhibitions educate visitors in relevant topics including cybersecurity, robotics, bioengineering and immersive media in a fun and engaging way. The science center, formerly known as The Tech Museum of Innovation, began as a small tinkering space affectionately known as “The Garage” before opening in its current home in 1998. Before that, its founders launched a youth engineering design program that is still going strong today called The Tech Challenge.

Earlier this year, The Tech announced a new plan to bring its experiences to the world. The plan includes digitizing some of its experiences, creating opportunities for other cultural institutions to host its activities and giving teachers hands-on training in design challenge learning to bring more STEM education to young people everywhere.

Visitors on Community Day can experience all of The Tech’s exhibits including Body Worlds Decoded, design a device that survives a big drop, explore genetics with Stanford, build a robot and more. This is the fourth annual Community Day, started after The Tech won the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the highest honor the U.S. awards museums. 

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Inspiring the innovator in everyone. | thetech.org

