VENTURA, Calif. (Reuters) – A raging California wildfire powered by fierce winds grew into the third-largest in state history on Saturday as forced evacuations turned neighborhoods into ghost towns and ash fell in some areas like heavy snow.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands flee as wildfire ‘beast’ grows to California’s third-largest - December 16, 2017
- Australia arrests man accused of trying to sell missile parts for North Korea - December 16, 2017
- Trump administration bans selected words at health agencies: paper - December 16, 2017