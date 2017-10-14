SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Thousands more Californians evacuated their homes on Saturday as fierce wildfires spread due to constantly shifting winds, and officials expected the official death toll of 35 to rise with hundreds of people still missing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands flee California fires as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’ - October 14, 2017
- Thousands flee as winds fuel ‘unwieldy beast’ California fires - October 14, 2017
- Iranians fear economic hardship, but united against Trump - October 14, 2017