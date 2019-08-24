Thousands march in Hong Kong; China frees UK mission worker

Hong Kong shut four subway stations to head off an anti-government protest in a gritty industrial district on Saturday but thousands marched anyway, as China released a British consulate staffer whose detention had helped fuel tension.
