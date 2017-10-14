Thousands more evacuated from ‘unwieldy beast’ California fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (Reuters) – Thousands more Californians evacuated their homes on Saturday as fierce wildfires spread due to constantly shifting winds, and officials expected the official death toll of 35 from the week of fires to rise with hundreds of people still missing.
