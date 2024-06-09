Thousands of anti-Israel protesters raged outside the White House even as Israeli forces conducted a successful hostage rescue operation Saturday.
The protesters argued that Israel has crossed a “red line” of “genocide” in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel explained details of its weeks-long plans for Saturday’s hostage rescue mission, which saved the lives of four Israeli citizens who were captured during Hamas’ October 7 attack.
Protesters remained ou
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Thousands of anti-Israel protesters gathered outside White House as Israel conducted hostage rescue mission - June 9, 2024
- Ohio bill would force rioters to pay for property damages: ‘You break it, you fix it’ - June 9, 2024
- Balance of power: Senate Dems mount swing state offense on ‘carpetbagger’ claims - June 9, 2024