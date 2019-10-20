Thousands of Hong Kong protesters stage illegal march; metro stations close

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters, many wearing masks in defiance of emergency laws, staged an illegal march through the Kowloon district on Sunday which will test the strength of the pro-democracy campaign after four months of unrest.
