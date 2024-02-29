More than 2,000 registered Republican and unaffiliated voters in Westchester County, New York, switched political parties and re-enrolled as Democrats ahead of the party’s congressional primary, which pits Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman against longtime Empire State elected official George Latimer.

“Westchester Unites, a campaign of Teach Action Fund, has successfully re-enrolled over 1,660 voters in New York’s 16th Congressional District ahead of the Feb. 14 deadline, represe

