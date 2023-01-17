Momcozy’s #NewYearKissForMoms Campaign Momcozy’s #NewYearKissForMoms Campaign

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to honor and raise awareness for the tireless sacrifices, and extensive mental and physical demands moms face during pregnancy and motherhood, Momcozy rolled out its #NewYearKissForMoms campaign on December 20th.

Concluding on January 15th, the campaign has drawn attention from nearly 400K US parents, sparking conversation by 5000+ parents, as they shared their memorable kisses and spread the spirit of love and appreciation for everything that moms do year-round.

Mothers face an array of challenges that can take a toll both physically and mentally. From postpartum depression and lactation issues to the relentless demands of raising a child, moms are under immense pressure. Momcozy aims to provide support and resources to make mom’s lives easier and more comfortable as they embark on this journey.

As part of its campaign, Momcozy introduced the New Year’s Gift Boxes, which includes the brand’s popular maternity products such as the S12 breast pump, lactation massager, seamless support bra, bamboo swaddle blanket, and bouncy soft diapers made by it’s sub-brand BabyCozy.

Gift box recipients have shared their excitement and happiness on Instagram and Tiktok. One user shared her excitement in receiving the gift box in a video , praising Momcozy for its support and efforts in making moms’ lives easier.

Momcozy is the #1 selling wearable breast pump brand in North America. “In the past year, Momcozy has accompanied mothers through pregnancy and breastfeeding, witnessing their sorrows, joys, difficulties, and growth,” said Momcozy representative Daisy. “Throughout the new year, we’ll continue to care for, understand, and accompany mothers, bringing them comfort, and making their life easier.” She continued, “In the new year, we wish mothers all over the world good health and happiness, and that they can experience pregnancy and breastfeeding with more grace and ease.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms’ lives easier and more comfortable.

