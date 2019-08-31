Thousands of people across Britain and Northern Ireland protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for about a month before the deadline for the country to leave the European Union.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protests turn to chaos amid tear gas and petrol bombs - August 31, 2019
- Thousands protest British PM Johnson’s move to suspend parliament - August 31, 2019
- Thousands of Russians rally to demand free elections - August 31, 2019