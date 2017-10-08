Thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan independence

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia’s capital Barcelona on Sunday to express their opposition to any declaration of independence from Spain, showing how divided the region is on the issue.
