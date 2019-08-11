Thousands of Hong Kong protesters rallied on Sunday, defying a police ban on marches in the Chinese-controlled territory and continuing a restive weekend of demonstrations which saw police fire teargas overnight.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands rally in Hong Kong in fresh protests, marchers defy police ban - August 11, 2019
- Saudi-led coalition moves against separatists who seized Aden in blow to alliance - August 11, 2019
- Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police ban - August 10, 2019