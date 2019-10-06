Thousands rally in Kiev to protest autonomy plan for eastern Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered in Kiev’s main square on Sunday to protest against President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine’s pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of efforts to end a five-year conflict there.
