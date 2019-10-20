Thousands stage illegal Hong Kong march; shops, metro stations trashed

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters, many wearing masks in defiance of emergency laws, staged an illegal march through the Kowloon district on Sunday that will test the strength of the pro-democracy campaign after four months of unrest.
