Thousands swarmed to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and evacuations.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires - December 31, 2019
- Head trusts officials on bushfire smoke in Sydney test - December 31, 2019
- ‘Persist in 2020’: Hong Kong New Year protests start - December 31, 2019