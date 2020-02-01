Tens of thousands of Kobe Bryant fans flooded the grounds around Staples Center on Friday ahead of his former team’s first game since his death in a helicopter crash earlier this week that stunned basketball fans in the city and worldwide.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands turn out to mourn Kobe Bryant as Lakers return to the court in LA - January 31, 2020
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs - January 31, 2020
- U.S. declares coronavirus health emergency, bars foreign nationals who visited China - January 31, 2020