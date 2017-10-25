BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thousands of people turned out in Bangkok to watch the funeral procession of Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday, with buildings draped in yellow marigolds and mourners lining the streets on the eve of his cremation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thousands turn out to see lavish funeral of Thailand’s late king - October 25, 2017
- Opposition boycott overshadows Kenya election re-run - October 25, 2017
- Trump to issue emergency declaration next week on opioids - October 25, 2017