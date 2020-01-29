ThreatModeler Announces Inclusion as a SaaS Seller on AWS Marketplace

Cutting Edge Threat Modeling Platform Now Available on Official AWS Software Marketplace Designed to Help Run Businesses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreatModeler, the industry leading threat modeling platform, is pleased to announce that it is now a featured AWS Marketplace Seller. As an independent software vendor (ISV), ThreatModeler is leveraging the AWS Marketplace to extend its marketing and sales reach. AWS Marketplace now provides unrivaled visibility to the innovative cybersecurity threat mitigation solution.

Organizations who procure ThreatModeler through the AWS Marketplace gain support from ThreatModeler – from licensing to deployment. The ThreatModeler product listing page on the AWS Marketplace contains all of the important details for making an informed, proper SaaS purchase, including:

Product Overview

Pricing

Product Highlights

Usage Information (Terms and Conditions)

Support Details

ThreatModeler updates its content with threats identified by AWS, Azure, OWASP, CAPEC and WASC. Vulnerability intelligence comes from the NVD. Users also have the ability to create custom threat and security requirements based on their organization’s security needs. ThreatModeler’s Diagram screen enables users to visualize their attack surface and generate reports with filtered data sets to inform DevSecOps teams.

ThreatModeler is excited to expand upon its go-to-market strategy to offer its top-rated, automated platform to market. ThreatModeler looks forward to leveraging its Advanced Technology Partnership with AWS by participating in co-branded customer-facing webinars, joint events and other content building opportunities. In addition, ThreatModeler is excited to work with AWS to further its business, technical and marketing endeavors.

The purpose of the AWS Marketplace is to provide AWS Cloud service consumers with a portal where they can access services to operate their business more effectively. As a leading technology company, AWS helps companies to build their network, and build and market their product offerings through the AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace contains thousands of software listings in a catalog that contains software in the major industries, including security, business intelligence and storage. The majority of Fortune 500 companies use AWS Marketplace for some kind of software need.

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler™ is an innovative enterprise threat modeling platform that helps organizations fully integrate security into their Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and strengthen their overall risk posture. Our unique methodology automatically integrates security within existing agile and DevSecOps workflows. By identifying and mitigating potential security threats early in the SDLC – prior to implementing SAST and DAST – ThreatModeler™ simplifies efforts associated with developing secure applications. ThreatModeler™ empowers enterprise IT organizations to map, then etch their unique secure requirements and policies directly into organization-wide cyber ecosystems. The platform, which enables scalability, provides real-time situational awareness about current threat and risk conditions. For more information, visit www.threatmodeler.com.

