Three alleged neo-Nazis caught with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally: FBI

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on Monday which is expected to draw thousands.
