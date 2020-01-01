Australian authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third person had died in devastating bushfires that engulfed the southeast coastal region this week and said a fourth person was missing and feared dead.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says vaping decision coming shortly, hopes flavors can return to market fast - December 31, 2019
- Three dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires - December 31, 2019
- Kim says North Korea to show ‘new strategic weapon,’ leaves room for talks - December 31, 2019