Departures are part of purge of figures linked to military, thought to be related to a procurement investigationThree senior aerospace and defence business leaders have been removed from a top political advisory body to the Chinese Communist party (CCP), in the latest purge of figures linked to China’s military.State media reported that the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) had revoked the seats of Liu Shiquan, the chair of the weapons manufacturer China North Industries Group; Wu Yansheng, the chair of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation; and Wang Changqing, a deputy manager of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (Casic). Continue reading…

