Two other men, thought to be Polish nationals, sustain life-threatening injuries as blaze destroys two-storey house in CroydonA third man has died after a house fire in south London, police have said.Another man sustained life-threatening injuries in the blaze that destroyed a two-storey end-of-terrace house on Friday night in Croydon, the Metropolitan police said. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Police investigating after Qantas crew pin down passenger on flight from Bali to Melbourne - December 30, 2023
- Prosecutors urge court to reject Trump’s immunity claims in election subversion case - December 30, 2023
- New Year’s Eve 2023: heat and hail forecast in Australia’s weather mix as crowds gather early for fireworks - December 30, 2023