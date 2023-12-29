Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, Leslie Forbes, 70, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, were in vehicle that was submerged in River EskThree men who died when their 4×4 vehicle was swept away at a river crossing in Yorkshire have been named by police.Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday. Continue reading…

