Three Mexicans dead in Texas shooting just north of border

Three Mexicans were among the 20 people who died in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who expressed condolences to both Mexican and American victims in the attack just north of Mexico.
