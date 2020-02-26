The northwestern Chinese regions of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan have downgraded their emergency response level after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded, state media reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China quarantines 94 on flight from Seoul after three show fever symptoms: CCTV - February 25, 2020
- Asian stocks, Treasury yields fall as pandemic fears intensify - February 25, 2020
- Three more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes - February 25, 2020