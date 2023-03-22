Scranton, PA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Munley Law is pleased to announce that three of our truck accident lawyers were named to the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is an elite group of plaintiff attorneys from all over the United States. According to the guide, every lawyer named to the list was recognized because “they bring justice to individuals (or groups of them) for a physical harm they have suffered, as opposed to one that is chiefly financial.”

The following attorneys have been named to the list:

Marion Munley has been practicing personal injury law for more than 30 years. She is triple-board-certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in civil trial, civil practice advocacy, and truck accident law. Marion has earned an AV-Preeminent designation from Martindale-Hubbell, the industry’s highest ethical and client satisfaction rating. An active member of the American Association for Justice, she was recently appointed as the legal organization’s Parliamentarian. This is the fourth consecutive year that Marion has been named to the guide.

Daniel Munley has been practicing personal injury law for more than 25 years. He is board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in both civil trial and truck accident law. He has earned an AV-Preeminent designation and a Platinum Level Client Champion rating from Martindale-Hubbell. This is the third year Daniel has been named a Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

As managing partner of Munley Law, Caroline Munley has won millions of dollars for personal injury victims across Pennsylvania. She has been certified as a specialist in workers’ compensation law by the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Section on Workers’ Compensation Law. This is the first time Caroline has been named to the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their personal injury lawyers have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit https://munley.com for more information.

