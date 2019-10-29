Three-peat? Fed copies 1990s playbook in bid to avert a downturn

In the midst of what became a golden decade for the U.S. Federal Reserve, central bankers twice in the 1990s cut interest rates in short bursts that managed to help the U.S. economy continue growing despite slowing investment and weak growth overseas.
