Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial hub.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Debt relief a double-edged sword for South Africans living on loans - November 4, 2019
- Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit - November 4, 2019
- Three people in critical condition as protests rock ‘heavy-hearted’ Hong Kong - November 4, 2019