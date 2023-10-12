Redwood’s Sarah Eggleston, Christina Ryan and Denise Shaughnessy recognized for contributions to advancing the industry and opportunities for women in leadership

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing modern 4PL providers in North America, today announced the company’s Vice President, Supply Chain Solution Sales, Sarah Eggleston, Executive Vice President of Managed Services, Christina Ryan, and Director of Distribution, Denise Shaughnessy, have been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain award list. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“These three women exemplify the change that our industry has gone through over the last two decades,” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “Sarah, Christina and Denise all bring unique, yet strong voices to the table and demonstrate the need for more women in leadership throughout supply chain and logistics. Covering our Managed Services team, this group of women have not only empowered women but also our company to change and evolve with market disruptions.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive introduced the first-of-its-kind award in 2020. This milestone award highlights individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“Leading the Managed Services division at Redwood has afforded me the opportunity to experience the unique challenges that our customers are facing in supply chain management,” said Ryan. “The solutions we’ve created at Redwood not only open the doors for our customers to see more success, but create more opportunities for our industry to attract strong talent and the next wave of women leaders.”

As Redwood continues to expand upon its modern 4PL capabilities, Eggleston, Ryan and Shaughnessy will be instrumental in tying the physical movement of goods with the open ecosystem of freight that Redwood is building through RedwoodConnect™. By taking customer needs beyond the execution phase and into the orchestration phase, these three women will be at the forefront of Redwood’s continued growth.

“Redwood’s change and evolution as a company mirrors the change that women have seen in the industry,” added Eggleston. “Now more than ever the next generation is impacting how supply networks run. Redwood’s commitment to affording women impactful positions is second to none.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of introducing three of my daughters into the industry, in a variety of roles,” concluded Shaughnessy. “I have one working within Redwood’s Managed Services division, one working in FX and one working in marketing. Now more than ever we are seeing women in executive roles, but there’s still more work to be done to create impactful opportunities throughout the industry.”

Don’t miss Redwood’s 6th Annual Women in Logistics event on Tuesday, October 17th at 5:00pm CT, register here. Access the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Women in Supply Chain recipients here.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com