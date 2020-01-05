Three Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including two inside the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; U.S. urges leaders to reconsider - January 5, 2020
- Three rockets fall in Baghdad, including two in Green Zone: military - January 5, 2020
- Venezuela Socialists snatch congress from Guaido, opposition denounces coup - January 5, 2020