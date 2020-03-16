Three takeaways from the Biden-Sanders presidential face-off

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders faced off on Sunday in what was possibly the final debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating contest, with their ideological differences laid bare amidst the national crisis over the coronavirus pandemic.
