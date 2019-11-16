Three takeaways from the Trump impeachment hearing on Friday

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounted to witness intimidation.
