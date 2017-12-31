ThreeD Capital Adds Frank Dumas To Advisory Board

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 hours ago

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies with disruptive capabilities, today announced the addition of Frank Dumas, President and CEO of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CSE:SX) to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Dumas has over 15 years of experience in the financial industry, including consulting for foreign governments on international administration and strategic governance. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and a Master’s degree in Public Administration. He was the Founder and President of 701 Mining, which exited to Argex Titanium in 2008.

Over the past couple of years at St-Georges Eco-Mining, Mr. Dumas has secured significant mineral rights in Iceland that control, directly or indirectly, through rights of first refusal, all of the active mineral tenures in Iceland. In addition, St-Georges is developing disruptive eco-mining processing solutions and is also developing mining & commodities industry related technology.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated “Frank brings significant experience in multiple areas of interest relevant to ThreeD Capital. His development of disruptive technologies and solutions at St. Georges demonstrates abilities that will add great value to our Advisory Board.”

Mr. Dumas stated “It is a great honour to join ThreeD Capital as an Advisor. The Company’s focus on disruptive technologies in the junior resources, artificial intelligence and blockchain sectors is consistent with my strengths and I look forward to helping the Company develop its investments.”

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors.

ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s network in order to earn increases to the Company’s equity stake. 

