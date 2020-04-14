Threekit Launches Configurable Augmented Reality Tool for The Next Generation of Online Shopping

Shoppers can now visualize millions of product variations, in real-time, from the comfort of their own homes

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Threekit , a product visualization software company, today announced the launch of its new configurable augmented reality (AR) feature. This feature allows shoppers to see and customize millions of product variations in augmented reality.

Previously, in order to achieve the same results, product marketers needed to create new technical specifications and three-dimensional (3D) files for every color, material, and feature that a product might be available in. This is a complex and time-consuming process that involves 3D modelers and web developers. For example, a furniture company that sells 100 chairs with ten colors per model would need to create 2,000 3D and AR-ready files (one for iOS and one for Android) for a customer to see every possible combination.

Starting today, Threekit is offering configurable AR to automatically generate 3D files for every customization on iOS and Android devices, allowing brands and retailers to easily deliver a premium shopping experience. Customers can see exactly what they have personally customized in the context of their own space, and no longer have to depend on a single 3D model to represent what they’re looking for.

The future of AR is bright, as shoppers are adopting this technology quickly. According to Gartner, 100 million consumers will shop using AR technology by 2020. Due to the recent developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic, that number is only expected to grow as more people depend on online shopping. Companies such as Apple , Shopify , and Niantic , have all recently made announcements that would help people integrate AR into their everyday lives.

“As businesses adapt to the impacts of COVID-19, being able to showcase products online beautifully and efficiently has never been more important. The way that people experience, learn about, and purchase products today will have a lasting impact on what they expect from businesses in the future,” said Ben Houston, founder and chief technology officer of Threekit. “We’re so excited to introduce our configurable AR feature to help our customers enhance the online shopping experience.”

To support this launch, Threekit is currently offering its 3D configurator and augmented reality (configurable AR included) services for free for 100 companies. The free software offer is valid until July 31st and applies to one product in 3D configuration and augmented reality. 3D modeling and implementation services not included. Interested businesses can apply here .

About Threekit

Threekit is a world leader in helping companies create and manage product visuals. It enables some of the top furniture manufacturers to provide amazing visual customer experiences with 3D, Virtual Photographer™️, and now with configurable augmented reality visuals. Customers include Crate and Barrel, Steelcase, Herman Miller, and BostonTec. When buyers can see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, confident, and less likely to return products. The company was founded by Ben Houston, a 17-year Hollywood visual effects software innovator and a dedicated group of experienced computer graphics professionals.

In November 2019, the company raised $20 million in Series A funding from Shasta Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, former San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Steve Young, and Marketo co-founder Phil Fernandez. Earlier (in January 2019) it raised $10 million in seed investment, led by serial entrepreneur Godard Abel. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa.

For more information, please visit Threekit.com .

Media Contact

Jillian Smith

[email protected]

(330) 794-3008

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a122baf-22cf-4ef2-b6fd-e6538ffb85b4