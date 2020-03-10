Thriftbooks Brings Back Fan Favorite Novel Knockout, Providing Readers With a Literary Bracket Match off for March

Full Novel Knockout Character Clash 2020 Bracket from ThriftBooks

Novel Knockout Character Clash 2020 Design

SEATTLE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s bracket season, and this week ThriftBooks Global, LLC announced its fan favorite 2nd annual Novel Knockout.

ThriftBooks, the world’s largest online used book seller, is bringing back its book character bracket contest, and this year’s Novel Knockout theme is Character Clashes, with 64 iconic literary characters going head-to-head until the ultimate character is decided.

“We want to celebrate the love people have for books. Novel Knockout provides readers an opportunity to root for their favorite literary characters in the same way they would root for their favorite sports teams,” said Barbara Hagen, ThriftBooks Vice President of Marketing. “64 characters whom we love and love to hate will compete against each other for votes from readers. These votes will determine which characters will advance in the bracket contest, and which character will ultimately be crowned winner.”

Heroes, Legends, Villains and a Wildcard category will bring out character favorites from Lady MacBeth to Winnie the Pooh, Anna Karenina to James Bond, and many in between.

Novel Knockout will run throughout the month of March. Each day of the month, ThriftBooks will post new character matches for voting. Each preliminary round poll will be live for 24 hours on ThriftBooks’ social media platforms. The most votes decide the winner. The championship round voting will be open for 48 hours, with the winner being announced on April 1.

“We are excited to bring Novel Knockout Character Clash to readers across the country,” added Hagen. “We can’t wait to see which character will be crowned winner this year!”

Those who are interested in casting their votes in Novel Knockout can visit the ThriftBooks website at https://www.ThriftBooks.com/, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thriftbooks/, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thriftbooks/, or follow @thriftbooks on Twitter.

About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the world’s largest online used book seller, having sold more than 145 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates seven fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others.

Attachments

CharacterClash_Bracket_highres

ThriftBooksNovelKnockout

CONTACT: Barbara Hagen ThriftBooks 2532752241 1201 [email protected]