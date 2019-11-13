ThriftBooks Ranked #3 in America’s Best Customer Service for 2019 from Newsweek

Breaking News
Seattle, WA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the category of online booksellers, Thriftbooks has been ranked #3 in the 2020 America’s Best Customer Service survey from Newsweek.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statisa, conducted an independent survey of US companies that exhibit superior customer service, based on real customer feedback. Over 20,000 consumers rated companies on a variety of factors such as customer focus, the quality of communication, technical competence, professional competence, range of services, as well as the accessibility of the company.

In the America’s Best Customer Service 2020 survey, retail and service providers were ranked across 160 retail categories by customers who have either made a purchase, used the service, or gathered information about a product or service in the last three years. Each customer gave their evaluation of several brands, totaling more than 115,000 evaluations.

“It’s a great time to be in Customer Service,” says Hugo Munday, Director of Customer Service at Thriftbooks. “Modern tools allow us to consider every word of customer feedback. This informs so much more than whether a book lover liked our Customer Service or not. That feedback informs and enables us to offer the best overall experience that ThriftBooks can so thank you, Newsweek, and thank you, customers, for your feedback!”

For more information, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2020 and https://www.ThriftBooks.com.

 

About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the largest online seller of used books in the world, having sold more than 145 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates seven fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others.

CONTACT: Barbara Hagen
ThriftBooks
2532752241
[email protected]
